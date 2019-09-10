ROH Tag Team Title Match Added To Death Before Dishonor

– Ring of Honor announced The Briscoes will face Lifeblood for the ROH Tag Team Titles at Death Before Dishonor.

BANDIDO, HASKINS CHALLENGE ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPION BRISCOES AT DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR

LifeBlood had the Briscoes’ number during the Global Wars Espectacular tour, and they’re hoping that momentum carries over to the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in Las Vegas on Sept. 27.

On that night, LifeBlood members Bandido and Mark Haskins will face the 11-time ROH World Tag Team Champions with the title at stake. Bandido and Haskins earned the shot by defeating Villain Enterprises’ Marty Scurll and Brody King in a No. 1 contenders match at Honor For All in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25.

On the opening night of the GWE tour in Dearborn, Mich., on Sept. 6, Bandido scored the biggest win of his career by pinning two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe in a thrilling main event.

Two days later in Milwaukee, LifeBlood (Bandido, Haskins and Tracy Williams) defeated Jay and Mark Briscoe and CMLL star Barbaro Cavernario in a six-man tag match. Haskins pinned Mark Briscoe to win the bout.

The Briscoes are undeniably the greatest tag team of all time in ROH and the No. 1 tag team in the entire sport today. In fact, one could argue that they’ve never been better — or more violent.

Bandido and Haskins surely will have their work cut out for them at Death Before Dishonor, but they’ve proved that they can beat the Briscoes in singles and six-man tags. Can they do it under the bright lights in Las Vegas with the ROH World Tag Team Titles on the line?

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PAY-PER-VIEW

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, 6 P.M. PACIFIC

SAM’S TOWN LIVE

LAS VEGAS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION MATT TAVEN vs. RUSH

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. LIFEBLOOD’S BANDIDO & MARK HASKINS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE TRIPLE THREAT MATCH CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR vs. FLIP GORDON vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION KELLY KLEIN vs. THE ALLURE’S ANGELINA LOVE

FINAL BATTLE ROH WORLD TITLE NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

PCO vs. KENNY KING (w/AMY ROSE)

MARTY SCURLL vs. COLT CABANA

JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM