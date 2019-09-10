wrestling / News
ROH Tag Team Title Match Added To Death Before Dishonor
– Ring of Honor announced The Briscoes will face Lifeblood for the ROH Tag Team Titles at Death Before Dishonor.
LifeBlood had the Briscoes’ number during the Global Wars Espectacular tour, and they’re hoping that momentum carries over to the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in Las Vegas on Sept. 27.
On that night, LifeBlood members Bandido and Mark Haskins will face the 11-time ROH World Tag Team Champions with the title at stake. Bandido and Haskins earned the shot by defeating Villain Enterprises’ Marty Scurll and Brody King in a No. 1 contenders match at Honor For All in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25.
On the opening night of the GWE tour in Dearborn, Mich., on Sept. 6, Bandido scored the biggest win of his career by pinning two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe in a thrilling main event.
Two days later in Milwaukee, LifeBlood (Bandido, Haskins and Tracy Williams) defeated Jay and Mark Briscoe and CMLL star Barbaro Cavernario in a six-man tag match. Haskins pinned Mark Briscoe to win the bout.
The Briscoes are undeniably the greatest tag team of all time in ROH and the No. 1 tag team in the entire sport today. In fact, one could argue that they’ve never been better — or more violent.
Bandido and Haskins surely will have their work cut out for them at Death Before Dishonor, but they’ve proved that they can beat the Briscoes in singles and six-man tags. Can they do it under the bright lights in Las Vegas with the ROH World Tag Team Titles on the line?
ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PAY-PER-VIEW
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27, 6 P.M. PACIFIC
SAM’S TOWN LIVE
LAS VEGAS
ALREADY SIGNED:
ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION MATT TAVEN vs. RUSH
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
CHAMPIONS JAY & MARK BRISCOE vs. LIFEBLOOD’S BANDIDO & MARK HASKINS
ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE TRIPLE THREAT MATCH CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR vs. FLIP GORDON vs. TRACY WILLIAMS
WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION KELLY KLEIN vs. THE ALLURE’S ANGELINA LOVE
FINAL BATTLE ROH WORLD TITLE NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
PCO vs. KENNY KING (w/AMY ROSE)
MARTY SCURLL vs. COLT CABANA
JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM
