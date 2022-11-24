wrestling / News
ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
November 23, 2022 | Posted by
FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:
* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight
* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry
* RUSH, The Butcher, & The Blade vs. Dark Order
* Hikaru Shida vs. TBA
* We hear from Toni Storm
* We hear from Chris Jericho
