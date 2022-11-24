ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight

* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry

* RUSH, The Butcher, & The Blade vs. Dark Order

* Hikaru Shida vs. TBA

* We hear from Toni Storm

* We hear from Chris Jericho