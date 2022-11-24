wrestling / News

ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 11-23-22 Image Credit: AEW

FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight
* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry
* RUSH, The Butcher, & The Blade vs. Dark Order
* Hikaru Shida vs. TBA
* We hear from Toni Storm
* We hear from Chris Jericho

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading