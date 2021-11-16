ROH Tag Team Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor will hold its ROH Final Battle event on December 11, and the matchup is officially set for the ROH Tag Team titles. It was announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) will defend the titles against The Briscoe Brothers.

As noted, Taven and Bennett became champions at the recent Honor for All show, as they defeated Kenny King and Dragon Lee.

Here’s the updated ROH Final Battle lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham

* ROH Tag Team Championships: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. The Briscoes

* Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King