ROH Tag Title Match Set For War of the Worlds on May 12

Ring of Honor has announced that the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) will take on the Briscoes at ROH-NJPW War of the Worlds on May 12 in Chicago. It will be for the ROH Tag Team titles if the GOD can beat Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal on May 8 in Buffalo. The two teams have been going back and forth on social media after they were both in a four-team match at G1 Supercard.

a message to GOD (we’d appreciate if y’all could retweet this shit) pic.twitter.com/OaYxIIL0P8 — The Briscoe Tweeter Hub (@jaybriscoe84) April 12, 2019

A message to BrisHoes ( we’d appreciate if y’all could retweet this shit ) pic.twitter.com/y2OcBt3W6U — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) April 13, 2019

thank you NJPW for letting us be a part of the show last week! pic.twitter.com/MLSRD5ZzE2 — The Briscoe Tweeter Hub (@jaybriscoe84) April 13, 2019