ROH Tag Title Match Set For War of the Worlds on May 12
Ring of Honor has announced that the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) will take on the Briscoes at ROH-NJPW War of the Worlds on May 12 in Chicago. It will be for the ROH Tag Team titles if the GOD can beat Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal on May 8 in Buffalo. The two teams have been going back and forth on social media after they were both in a four-team match at G1 Supercard.
a message to GOD
(we’d appreciate if y’all could retweet this shit) pic.twitter.com/OaYxIIL0P8
— The Briscoe Tweeter Hub (@jaybriscoe84) April 12, 2019
A message to BrisHoes
( we’d appreciate if y’all could retweet this shit ) pic.twitter.com/y2OcBt3W6U
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) April 13, 2019
thank you NJPW for letting us be a part of the show last week! pic.twitter.com/MLSRD5ZzE2
— The Briscoe Tweeter Hub (@jaybriscoe84) April 13, 2019
ECK'S FILES: THE BRISCOES TO FACE G.O.D. IN CHICAGO; LIFEBLOOD RECRUITING @TheFlipGordon? HOW WORRIED SHOULD @ringofhonor World Champion @MattTaven BE ABOUT @pcoisnothuman?
READ MORE: https://t.co/1Ro9VkdOKc pic.twitter.com/GXoB7fbTNS
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 18, 2019
The history-making duo who left #G1Supercard at Madison Square Garden with both the @ringofhonor & IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships! The Guerrillas of Destiny will be on the 2019 Ring of Honor and New Japan War of the Worlds Tour!
Tickets: https://t.co/hiVQBqQFbG pic.twitter.com/OWYBTrPwUn
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 18, 2019
