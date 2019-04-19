wrestling / News

ROH Tag Title Match Set For War of the Worlds on May 12

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
War of the Worlds

Ring of Honor has announced that the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) will take on the Briscoes at ROH-NJPW War of the Worlds on May 12 in Chicago. It will be for the ROH Tag Team titles if the GOD can beat Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal on May 8 in Buffalo. The two teams have been going back and forth on social media after they were both in a four-team match at G1 Supercard.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH War of The Worlds, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading