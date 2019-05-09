ROH Talent Excited About Sinclair’s Purchase of FOX Sports Networks

– Talent at ROH War of the Worlds was said to be talking a lot about Sinclair Broadcast Group’s purchase of the FOX Sports Regional channels. PWInsider reports that there was some excitement backstage at the show about what the purchase could mean for ROH.

Sinclair announced the $10.6 billion acquisition of the channels from Disney earlier in the week. Disney needed to get rid of the channels as part of its agreement to buy 21st Century Fox so as not to have a monopoly between the FOX Sports channels and ESPN. While SBG has not specifically said what their plans are for the channels, there is a distinct possibility that ROH could end up being put on the newly-acquired channels, which would give them a big boost from the current channels.