ROH Taping Results From Charleston, WV (SPOILERS)

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

At last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Charleston, WV, several matches were taped for an upcoming Ring of Honor episode. You can see results below, via PWInsider:

* Action Andretti def. Isiah Kassidy
* Christopher Daniels def. Cole Karter
* ROH TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) def. Rhett Titus

