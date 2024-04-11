wrestling / News
ROH Taping Results From Charleston, WV (SPOILERS)
April 11, 2024
At last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Charleston, WV, several matches were taped for an upcoming Ring of Honor episode. You can see results below, via PWInsider:
* Action Andretti def. Isiah Kassidy
* Christopher Daniels def. Cole Karter
* ROH TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) def. Rhett Titus
