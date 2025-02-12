wrestling / News

ROH Taping Results From Last Night in Austin (SPOILERS)

February 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers On HonorClub Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor taped several matches for an upcoming episode of ROH TV last night in Austin, TX.

* Jael def. Vertvixen
* The Texas Outlaws (Wyatt Rhodes & Wayne Rhodes) def. Aaron Solo & Jon Cruz
* Blake Christian def. Fuego del Sol
* Dark Panther def. Gravity
* Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada, and Templario def. Volador Jr., Soberano Jr., and Magnus

