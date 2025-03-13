wrestling / News
ROH Taping Results From Last Night in Fresno, CA (SPOILERS)
March 13, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor taped matches for a future episode last night in Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center. You can find spoilers below, via PWinsider:
* La Catalina def. Viva Van.
* Mascara Dorada & Titan & Templario def. Rocky Romero & Volador & Kevin Knight
