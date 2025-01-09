wrestling / News

ROH Taping Results From Clarksville (SPOILERS)

January 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers On HonorClub Image Credit: ROH

At last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Clarksville, TN, Ring of Honor taped matches for upcoming episodes of ROH TV. You can find results belwo, via PWInsider:

* The Beast Mortos def. Adam Priest
* Katsuyori Shibata, Komander & The Outrunners def. Rosario Grillo, Colby Carter, Dylan Stewart & Zach Stewart

