wrestling / News
ROH Taping Results From Clarksville (SPOILERS)
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
At last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Clarksville, TN, Ring of Honor taped matches for upcoming episodes of ROH TV. You can find results belwo, via PWInsider:
* The Beast Mortos def. Adam Priest
* Katsuyori Shibata, Komander & The Outrunners def. Rosario Grillo, Colby Carter, Dylan Stewart & Zach Stewart
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut
- Jeff Hardy Thinks He Could Have Been Bigger Than John Cena If He Lived How He Does Now
- Bully Ray On If CM Punk & Seth Rollins Legitimately Dislike Each Other
- Gabriel Iglesias Says Watching Hulk Hogan Get Booed on WWE RAW Was ‘Painful’