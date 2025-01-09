ROH Taping Results From Clarksville (SPOILERS)

At last night’s AEW Dynamite taping in Clarksville, TN, Ring of Honor taped matches for upcoming episodes of ROH TV. You can find results belwo, via PWInsider:

* The Beast Mortos def. Adam Priest

* Katsuyori Shibata, Komander & The Outrunners def. Rosario Grillo, Colby Carter, Dylan Stewart & Zach Stewart