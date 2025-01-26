wrestling / News

ROH Taping Results From Jacksonville, FL (SPOILERS)

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers On HonorClub Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor taped multiple matches before tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Jacksonville, Florida. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance def. Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros.

* Lee Johnson def. Jon Davis.

* Sammy Guevara def. Mansoor. After the match, MxM Collection beat down Guevara and posed over him with his ROH tag title.

