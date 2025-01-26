wrestling / News
ROH Taping Results From Jacksonville, FL (SPOILERS)
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor taped multiple matches before tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Jacksonville, Florida. You can find results below, via PWInsider:
* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance def. Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros.
* Lee Johnson def. Jon Davis.
* Sammy Guevara def. Mansoor. After the match, MxM Collection beat down Guevara and posed over him with his ROH tag title.
