ROH Taping Results From Jacksonville, FL (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped multiple matches before tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Jacksonville, Florida. You can find results below, via PWInsider:

* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance def. Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros.

* Lee Johnson def. Jon Davis.

* Sammy Guevara def. Mansoor. After the match, MxM Collection beat down Guevara and posed over him with his ROH tag title.