ROH Taping Results From Last Saturday (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped several matches for upcoming episodes of ROH TV last Saturday in Charlotte, host of that night’s AEW Collision. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Billie Starkz def. Brittany Jade

* Queen Aminata def. Rachel Ellering

* Trish Adora def. Harley Cameron

* Blake Christian def. Serpentico

* ROH TV Champion Red Velvet def. Jasmin Pow

* MxM Collection def. The Dawsons

* Boulder Bronson def. Griff Garrison

* Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor def. The Gates of Agony

* Chris Jericho cut a promo to complain that no one chanted for him in Charlotte and chanted for the Rock N Roll Express instead. He said the team left and he’d beat them up if they did. However, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson came out (to the song ‘Rock N Roll is King’). Jericho said he didn’t like Morton, which led to pair running Jericho and Bryan Keith out of the ring. Morton then cut a promo for the crowd of Charlotte.