ROH Taping Results From Last Night in Oceanside, CA (SPOILERS)
February 27, 2025 | Posted by
Ring of Honor taped matches for a future episode last night in Oceanside, CA at the Frontwave Arena. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:
* Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt) def. Delirium (McCallion & Slade)
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena def. La Catalina
* The Beast Mortos def. Sonico
