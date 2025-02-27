wrestling / News

ROH Taping Results From Last Night in Oceanside, CA (SPOILERS)

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Athena vs La Catalina Image Credit: AEW, ROH

Ring of Honor taped matches for a future episode last night in Oceanside, CA at the Frontwave Arena. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:

* Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt) def. Delirium (McCallion & Slade)
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena def. La Catalina
* The Beast Mortos def. Sonico

