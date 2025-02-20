wrestling / News
ROH Taping Results From Last Night in Phoenix (SPOILERS)
RIng of Honor taped matches for a future episode last night in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theater. You can find spoilers below, via the Gimmick Infringement Podcast:
* La Catalina def. Lady Frost
* Atlantis Sr, Esfinge & Fuego def. Rocky Romero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia
