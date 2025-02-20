wrestling / News

ROH Taping Results From Last Night in Phoenix (SPOILERS)

February 20, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
RIng of Honor taped matches for a future episode last night in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theater. You can find spoilers below, via the Gimmick Infringement Podcast:

* La Catalina def. Lady Frost
* Atlantis Sr, Esfinge & Fuego def. Rocky Romero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia

