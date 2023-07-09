wrestling / News
ROH Taping Results from Regina, Saskatchewan (SPOILERS)
Ring of Honor taped matches for ROH TV in Regina, Saskatchewan. Full results are below (h/t PWInsider).
* Big Bill defeated Serpentico
* Athena defeated Ava Lawless via submission to retain the ROH Women’s Title
* The Righteous & Stu Grayson defeated Evan Richards & Levi Knight & Michael Allen Richard Clark with Evil Uno watching from ringside.
* Leyla Hirsch defeated Bambi Hall
* Dalton Castle defeated Tony Nese
* Shane Taylor defeated Shawn Dean
* The Kingdom defeated The Boys
* The Embassy defeated Christopher Daniels & Darius Martin & Matt Sydal to retain the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles
