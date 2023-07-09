ROH Taping Results from Regina, Saskatchewan (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped matches for ROH TV in Regina, Saskatchewan. Full results are below (h/t PWInsider).

* Big Bill defeated Serpentico

* Athena defeated Ava Lawless via submission to retain the ROH Women’s Title

* The Righteous & Stu Grayson defeated Evan Richards & Levi Knight & Michael Allen Richard Clark with Evil Uno watching from ringside.

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Bambi Hall

* Dalton Castle defeated Tony Nese

* Shane Taylor defeated Shawn Dean

* The Kingdom defeated The Boys

* The Embassy defeated Christopher Daniels & Darius Martin & Matt Sydal to retain the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles