ROH Teaming With Salvation Army For #ROHStrong Initiative

Ring of Honor has announced that they and their parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group are teaming with the Salvation Army for the new #ROHStrong Initiative. Here’s a press release:

ROH LAUNCHES #ROHSTRONG INITIATIVE, PARTNERS WITH SALVATION ARMY

Ring of Honor wants to spread the message that we are all in this together and our unity will strengthen our resolve during these trying times. With that goal, ROH has launched the #ROHStrong initiative as part of its #ROHCares commitment.

ROH is making an ROHStrong t-shirt available, with the proceeds being donated to The Salvation Army in conjunction with the Sinclair Cares campaign. The shirt can be ordered at the ROHWrestling.com Pro Shop.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, ROH’s parent company, has partnered with the Salvation Army to help your neighbors who have been economically impacted by the national COVID-19 crisis.

ROH gives back to the community through its #ROHCares program, which includes top ROH stars visiting children’s hospitals, local Boys & Girls Clubs and the company providing veterans with free tickets to live events through a partnership with VetTix.

Together, we are all #ROHStrong!