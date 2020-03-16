wrestling / News
ROH Teams Up With Lapel Yeah For New Merchandise
ROH has some new merchandise available via a partnership with Lapel Yeah. The company has announced that they’ve partnered with the storefront for exclusive merchandise, which you can check out here.
The merchandise includes some stuff for ROH 18th Anniversary and Past vs. Present, as both were supposed to take place over the weekend but were canceled.
ROH has taken over the @LapelYeahPins site!
Rock these awesome designs and more!
Exclusive #ROH18 & #PastVSPresent merch available now in limited quantities. https://t.co/jsV8ptZR76 pic.twitter.com/5i1V9YbdM7
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 16, 2020
View this post on Instagram
ROH has taken over the @lapelyeah site to bring you some of the best merch on the planet! Due to the Vegas cancellations, our exclusive #ROH18 & #PastVSPresent merch is now available in LIMITED QUANTITIES. Sale is live now! LapelYeah.com ———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— #roh #ringofhonor #wrestling #watchroh #thisiswrestling #honorclub #wrestlingnews #wrestlingfans #wrestlingmemes #wrestlingfan #wrestlingfigures #wrestlingfigs #wrestlinglife #honorclub #watchroh #wrestlinglife #wrestlingmatters #prowrestling
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Why He Liked the WrestleMania 16 Main Event, Why Stephanie McMahon Was a Better Heel Than Shane
- Ken Shamrock On The Rock Bleeding In Their WrestleMania 14 Match, Not Using Blood Capsules in the Attitude Era
- Tom Prichard Explains Why He’s Not a Huge Fan of Intergender Wrestling, His Issues With the Wrestling Style of AEW
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite