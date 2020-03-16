wrestling / News

ROH Teams Up With Lapel Yeah For New Merchandise

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH logo

ROH has some new merchandise available via a partnership with Lapel Yeah. The company has announced that they’ve partnered with the storefront for exclusive merchandise, which you can check out here.

The merchandise includes some stuff for ROH 18th Anniversary and Past vs. Present, as both were supposed to take place over the weekend but were canceled.

View this post on Instagram

ROH has taken over the @lapelyeah site to bring you some of the best merch on the planet! Due to the Vegas cancellations, our exclusive #ROH18 & #PastVSPresent merch is now available in LIMITED QUANTITIES. Sale is live now! LapelYeah.com

A post shared by Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) on

