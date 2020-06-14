ROH Releases Teaser Video For The Very Best Of Best in the World PPV

ROH is returning to PPV this week with The Very Best Of Best in the World, and a video preview is online. You can check out the teaser below for the show, which airs Friday on PPV and through ROH Honor Club.

The lineup for the show is:

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a Hybrid Fighting Rules Match (2012)

* Kevin Steen vs. Matt Hardy in a No-Disqualification Match (2013)

* ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe vs. ROH World Television Champion Jay Lethal in a Winner Take All Match (2015)

* Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong (2016)

* ROH World Television Champion KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll (2017)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks (2018)

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. LifeBlood (2019)