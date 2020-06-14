wrestling / News
ROH Releases Teaser Video For The Very Best Of Best in the World PPV
June 14, 2020 | Posted by
ROH is returning to PPV this week with The Very Best Of Best in the World, and a video preview is online. You can check out the teaser below for the show, which airs Friday on PPV and through ROH Honor Club.
The lineup for the show is:
* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a Hybrid Fighting Rules Match (2012)
* Kevin Steen vs. Matt Hardy in a No-Disqualification Match (2013)
* ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe vs. ROH World Television Champion Jay Lethal in a Winner Take All Match (2015)
* Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong (2016)
* ROH World Television Champion KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll (2017)
* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks (2018)
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. LifeBlood (2019)
