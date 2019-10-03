wrestling / News
ROH Announces New Matches for Glory by Honor: Title Shot Battle Royal, WOH Title Rematch, and More
– ROH Wrestling has announced three huge matchups for Glory by Honor on October 12. The event will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana. First up, there will be a battle royal with fifteen ROH stars who will compete for a shot at Rush and the ROH World Championship. The winner will compete against Rush on the same night. You can check out that announcement below.
Fifteen ROH stars will compete in a battle royal at Glory By Honor in New Orleans on Oct. 12, with the winner receiving a title shot against ROH World Champion RUSH that same night.
So far, the following competitors have been announced for the battle royal:
— Kenny King
— Joe Hendry
— Silas Young
— Josh Woods
— Rhett Titus
— Beer City Bruiser
— Brian Milonas
— Cheeseburger
— LSG
— Shaheem Ali
This will be the first title defense for RUSH, who defeated Matt Taven to win the championship at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 27.
Who will be the last man standing in the battle royal? Will that man walk out of New Orleans as the new ROH World Champion? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
Next up, Kelly Klein will get a rematch against Angelina Love for the Women of Honor title at the event. Here’s the full announcement:
Kelly Klein is coming for new Women of Honor World Champion Angelina Love at Glory in New Orleans on Oct. 12, and she isn’t coming alone.
Klein told The Allure’s Love and Mandy Leon at Death Before Dishonor Fallout the night after losing the title to Love that she will have someone in her corner for their rematch. Klein did not reveal who it will be, but she told Love and Leon that they should be afraid.
Love, a six-time world champion prior to joining WOH in April, won the title from Klein in controversial fashion at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 27. Leon interfered in the match multiple times, with her distraction ultimately costing Klein the match and the title.
Will Klein, the only competitor to regain the WOH World Title, become a three-time champion? Or has “The Age of The Allure” just begun?
Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
Finally, Brody King and Flip Gordon will face Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams in a tag team battle. You can check out the full details bellow.
Ever since Flip Gordon double-crossed LifeBlood and joined Villain Enterprises in June, the two factions have been at war. The next chapter in the feud will take place at Glory By Honor in New Orleans on Oct. 25, as LifeBlood’s Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams take on Villain Enterprises’ Brody King and Gordon.
LifeBlood and Villain Enterprises members have faced each other numerous times in singles, traditional tag matches and six-man and eight-man tag matches, with neither side able to sustain an advantage. This specific matchup is happening for the first time.
Gordon has continued to be a thorn in Williams’ side ever since stabbing him and the rest of LifeBlood in the back, as he has repeatedly interfered in Williams’ matches. Williams gained a measure of revenge by defeating Gordon in a No Disqualification Match at Death Before Dishonor Fallout on Sept. 28.
Which of these teams will walk out of New Orleans with a victory? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
