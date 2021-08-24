ROH Announces Ticket Info For Death Before Dishonor PPV

Ring of Honor has announced ticket information for its upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. The event will take place on September 12 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, with tickets set to go on sale on Friday for HonorClub members and Monday for the general public.

Here’s the full release from ROH:

Coming off two nights of incredible action at Glory By Honor, Ring of Honor returns to the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Tickets for the show go on sale for HonorClub members this Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. HonorClub members can use the code HCDBD at checkout to receive a 50 percent discount .

The HonorClub presale ends on Monday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. Eastern, at which time tickets will go on sale for the general public.

Four big matches have already been signed for Death Before Dishonor:

— Bandido defends the ROH World Title against Brody King, EC3 and Demonic Flamita in a four-way match

— The ROH Women’s World Title Tournament final

— Jonathan Gresham defends the ROH Pure Title against Josh Woods

— Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery) defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title against La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee and Kenny King)

In addition, two free agents recently released by another organization will square off, and Violence Unlimited (Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson and Homicide) has issued a challenge to any Pure wrestler past, present or future to face them in a six-man tag match at Death Beforee Dishonor.

ROH PRESENTS DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR PAY-PER-VIEW

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

BELL TIME: 7PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST.

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148