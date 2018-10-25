ROH Tickets For Texas & Philadelphia Events Go On Sale Tomorrow #ROH

Tickets for the ROH returns to Texas & Philadelphia will go on sale tomorrow morning…

Fans in Philadelphia, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston will get to see “The Best Wrestling on the Planet” when Ring of Honor returns this winter! Tickets for the events in Philadelphia, Dallas, and San Antonio go on sale TOMORROW (Friday) morning! Houston on-sale information to come.

Ticket sales begin at 10am local time for each venue.

On Dec. 15, the night after the huge Final Battle pay-per- view, ROH will present Final Battle Fallout, an international TV taping, at the historic 2300 Arena in Philaelphia. What better city for ROH to put an exclamation point on its biggest year ever than The City of Brotherly Love?

In January, ROH heads to the great state of Texas for the Road To G1 Supercard Tour, beginning Jan. 24 in Dallas. On Jan. 25, ROH returns to Houston for the first time in nine

years, and the tour of the Lone Star State concludes on Jan. 26 in San Antonio. All three Texas shows will be streamed LIVE worldwide for HonorClub.

In addition to taking in all the great action, fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with their favorite ROH stars in meet and greet sessions two hours before the show. It’s all part of the ROH live experience. Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of it!

Final Battle Fallout (International TV Taping)

Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, 6 p.m. Eastern

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, PA

Road To G1 Supercard Tour

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, 7:30 p.m. Central

Gilley’s Dallas

Dallas, TX

Streamed live worldwide for HonorClub

*On-sale ticket information TBA

Friday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. Central

NRG Arena

Houston, TX

Streamed live worldwide for HonorClub

Saturday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. Central

Austin Highway Event Center

San Antonio, TX

Streamed live worldwide for HonorClub