ROH To Add 50 Matches To Honorclub Every Friday Starting This Week

ROH has announced a new concept for HonorClub called ‘Fresh 50 Fridays’, which will see fifty matches from the company’s past added every Friday. It begins tomorrow. Here’s a press release:

FRESH 50 FRIDAYS COMING TO HONORCLUB STARTING THIS WEEK

As part of Ring of Honor’s ongoing commitment to enhance HonorClub, 50 matches from past events will be added to the archives every Friday, beginning this week.

Fresh 50 Fridays kicks off with outstanding bouts from 2006, including Do FIXER vs. Blood Generation in a six-man tag match that was voted The Wrestling Observer’s Match of the Year.

Other marquee matches being added this Friday include: Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson vs. KENTA and Naomichi Marufuji; ROH World Champion Danielson vs. Roderick Strong; ROH Pure Champion Nigel McGuinness vs. Claudio Castagnoli; the Briscoes vs. AJ Styles and Matt Sydal; and the Briscoes vs. Generation Next (Strong and Jack Evans), just to name several.

There’s also some great women’s bouts, including a Four Corner Survival Match between Mercedes Martinez, Lacey, Daizee Haze and Allison Danger, and a Six-Woman Mayhem Match with Lacey, Haze, Danger, MsChif, Cheerleader Melissa and Rain.

With 50 Fresh Fridays on HonorClub, there’s one more reason to say TGIF!