ROH to Hold #1 Contender’s Tournament Closing Matches in New Orleans

– Ring of Honor will host the final matches of their #1 Contender’s tournament in New Orleans in October. The company announced on Wednesday that the October 12th Glory By Honor show in the city will host the semifinals and finals of the tournament, which itself was announced earlier this week.

The full announcement is below:

NEW ORLEANS TO HOST NO. 1 CONTENDER TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS, FINALS

New Orleans has been host to a number of major sporting events over the years, so it’s fitting that the Big Easy will be where the challenger for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle is determined.

The semifinals and finals of a star-studded No. 1 contender tournament takes place at Glory By Honor in New Orleans at UNO Lakefront Arena on Oct. 12.

Tickets for the huge event go on sale next Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members and Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Central for the general public.

The winner of the tournament faces the ROH World Champion (currently Matt Taven) in the main event at Final Battle on Dec. 13 at UMBC Event Center in Baltimore.

It had been announced earlier this week that first-round matches of the eight-man tournament will be held at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, Sept. 27 and Death Before Dishonor Fallout on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The competitors in the tournament will be revealed on ROHWrestling.com this Thursday and Friday.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to join us live in New Orleans to see who will win the tournament and head to the main event at Final Battle!