ROH to Make ‘Major Announcement’ Sometime This Week

– This weekend’s edition of the Eck’s Files by Kevin Eck is teasing a “major announcement” by Ring of Honor (ROH). The announcement is due to be revealed later this week.

Eck wrote, “Expect ROH to make a major announcement sometime next week. My sources tell me that anyone who has ever been an ROH fan will be excited by this news.”

Ring of Honor is currently on a temporary hiatus. The promotion is expected to make its return to action in April with Supercard of Honor XV. The event is currently scheduled for Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Tickets are available now for HonorClub members only.