ROH to Stream All TV Tapings For HonorClub Members Going Forward

– ROH is expanding the benefits of being an HonorClub member, as they will stream all TV Tapings live for subscribers. The company announced the news on Monday, noting that the streams will start with this Saturday’s taping at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City:

HUGE NEWS FOR HONORCLUB MEMBERS REGARDING TV TAPINGS

In an effort to provide HonorClub members with the maximum experience, the company will now offer live streaming from all of its international tv tapings.

Beginning with Manhattan Mayhem this Saturday (July 20), HonorClub members will no longer have to wait weeks to watch the biggest matches from ROH’s TV tapings.

At 8 p.m. Eastern, HonorClub will live stream six matches from Manhattan Mayhem at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom, including the ROH World Title Match between champion Matt Taven and Jay Lethal, and the New York City Street Fight for the ROH World Tag Team Titles pitting champions Guerrillas of Destiny against The Briscoes.

For the fans in attendance in Manhattan, the show kicks off at 7 p.m. They will see four matches taped exclusively for episodes of the “Ring of Honor Wrestling” TV program, including a Women of Honor World Title Match between champion Kelly Klein and Karissa Rivera.

The other matches from Manhattan Mayhem that will stream live are: Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King and Flip Gordon) vs. LifeBlood (Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams) and PJ Black in an eight-man tag match; Dragon Lee vs. Jonathan Gresham; the undefeated RUSH vs. TK O’Ryan; and a triple threat tag match between The Bouncers, Soldiers of Savagery and Coast 2 Coast.