ROH To Stream G1 Supercard On Sunday

– ROH will stream G1 Supercard 2019 this Sunday at noon. The event, which ran in conjunction with NJPW, was held at Madison Square Garden as part of WrestleMania weekend last year.

Here’s the card:

* IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada

* ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven – Ladder Match

* IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. ROH Tag Team Champions PCO & Brody King vs. vs. The Briscoes vs. EVIL & SANADA – IWGP and ROH titles each on the line.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido.

* RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi.

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay – Title vs. Title.

* Women of Honor World Champion Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein.

* IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi.

* Dalton Castle vs. Rush.

* Bully Ray vs. Juice Robinson – New York City Street Fight.

* Hazuki & Jenny Rose & Kagetsu vs. Stella Gray & Sumie Sakai & Hana Kimura

30 Man Honor Rumble.