wrestling / News
ROH Trivia Night Set for July 9 (Video)
July 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor announced another edition of ROH Trivia Night, which is set to take place on Thursday, July 9 at 6:00 PM EST. Fans can join in and play by sending an e-mail to [email protected] You can check out a preview for this week’s Trivia Night below.
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Disappointed That Undertaker Pulling Out Of Starrcast Was Included In The Last Ride
- Mick Foley Says He Resented Hell in a Cell Match For Years, Recalls People Being Surprised He Was Hurt in Matches
- Becky Lynch on The Original Idea to Give Up Raw Women’s Title After Becoming Pregnant, That Raw Being an ‘Emotional Day’
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019