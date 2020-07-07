wrestling / News

ROH Trivia Night Set for July 9 (Video)

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Ring of Honor announced another edition of ROH Trivia Night, which is set to take place on Thursday, July 9 at 6:00 PM EST. Fans can join in and play by sending an e-mail to [email protected] You can check out a preview for this week’s Trivia Night below.

