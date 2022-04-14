ROH TV Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

We have a new ROH Television Champion following the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki on tonight’s show to capture the TV Championship; you can see some clips from the match below. Following the match Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh attacked Joe and left him lying.

The win marks Joe’s first run with the ROH Television Championship, and ends Suzuki’s reign at 12 days after winning the title at Supercard of Honor.

We are really witnessing @suzuki_d_minoru and @samoajoe facing off at #AEWDynamite right now. We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/YBeaFU29hj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

CHOP FEST right now on #AEWDynamite between the champion @suzuki_d_minoru and @samoajoe! Tune in to @TBSNetwork LIVE right now! pic.twitter.com/rmhibeFI3h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

Pure violence LIVE on #AEWDynamite right now! Tune into @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Porno4emEG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

The challenger @samoajoe cranking the arm of the champ Minoru Suzuki! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Byn4gpgYkS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022

.@SamoaJoe's victory celebration is cut short by the TV debut of Satnam Singh @hellosatnam here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dlXYNyRKv0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022