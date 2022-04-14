wrestling / News

ROH TV Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

April 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samoa Joe AEW Dynamite ROH TV Championship Image Credit: AEW

We have a new ROH Television Champion following the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki on tonight’s show to capture the TV Championship; you can see some clips from the match below. Following the match Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh attacked Joe and left him lying.

The win marks Joe’s first run with the ROH Television Championship, and ends Suzuki’s reign at 12 days after winning the title at Supercard of Honor.

