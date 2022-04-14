wrestling / News
ROH TV Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite (Clips)
We have a new ROH Television Champion following the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki on tonight’s show to capture the TV Championship; you can see some clips from the match below. Following the match Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh attacked Joe and left him lying.
The win marks Joe’s first run with the ROH Television Championship, and ends Suzuki’s reign at 12 days after winning the title at Supercard of Honor.
We are really witnessing @suzuki_d_minoru and @samoajoe facing off at #AEWDynamite right now. We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/YBeaFU29hj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
CHOP FEST right now on #AEWDynamite between the champion @suzuki_d_minoru and @samoajoe! Tune in to @TBSNetwork LIVE right now! pic.twitter.com/rmhibeFI3h
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
Pure violence LIVE on #AEWDynamite right now! Tune into @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Porno4emEG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
.@suzuki_d_minoru looks to tear the shoulder of @samoajoe! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/FdYwMrGptV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
Fujiwara Armbar by the champ @suzuki_d_minoru! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/QaXgEg2Ppn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
The challenger @samoajoe cranking the arm of the champ Minoru Suzuki! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Byn4gpgYkS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
#AndNew!!! The new ROH World TV Champion is @SamoaJoe! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/d5ZJqKqQgt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
.@SamoaJoe's victory celebration is cut short by the TV debut of Satnam Singh @hellosatnam here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dlXYNyRKv0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
A despicable scene to end a huge night of #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight as @TheLethalJay, @sonjaydutterson and @hellosatnam stand over new the ROH World TV Champion @samoajoe! pic.twitter.com/LT0YiIYUft
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn Reflects On ThunderDome Era, Thinks WWE Didn’t Take Full Advantage Of Changing Presentation
- Jake Roberts Opens Up On Backstage Issues with The Ultimate Warrior, Warrior’s Apology to Him
- WWE Reportedly Wanted Pat McAfee To Team With Major NFL Star
- Cody Rhodes on the Reception He Received Backstage for His WWE Return