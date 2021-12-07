ROH TV Championship Fatal 4-Way, Fight Without Honor Set for Final Battle

– On today’s ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Dalton Castle will defend his ROH TV Championship at Final Battle 2021 in a Fatal 4-Way match against Rhett Titus, Silas Young, and the returning Joe Hendry. Also, Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King will now be a Fight Without Honor.

The event is scheduled for December 11 in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham

* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson

* ROH TV Championship Match: Dalton Castle vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow

* Fight Without Honor: Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

* Homicide, Brody King & Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom

* Pre-Show: Ten Man Wild Card Tag Match