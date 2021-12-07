wrestling / News
ROH TV Championship Fatal 4-Way, Fight Without Honor Set for Final Battle
– On today’s ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Dalton Castle will defend his ROH TV Championship at Final Battle 2021 in a Fatal 4-Way match against Rhett Titus, Silas Young, and the returning Joe Hendry. Also, Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King will now be a Fight Without Honor.
The event is scheduled for December 11 in Baltimore, Maryland. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham
* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson
* ROH TV Championship Match: Dalton Castle vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow
* Fight Without Honor: Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King
* Homicide, Brody King & Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom
* Pre-Show: Ten Man Wild Card Tag Match
