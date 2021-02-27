wrestling / News

ROH TV Cold Open for Rush vs. Shane Taylor

February 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Championship Edition Rush vs. Shane Taylor

As previously reported, Rush will defend the ROH World title for this weekend’s ROH TV against Shane Taylor. ROH released a new video cold open for this week’s episode, showcasing the world title matchup. You can view that clip below.

