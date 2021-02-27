wrestling / News
ROH TV Cold Open for Rush vs. Shane Taylor
February 27, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Rush will defend the ROH World title for this weekend’s ROH TV against Shane Taylor. ROH released a new video cold open for this week’s episode, showcasing the world title matchup. You can view that clip below.
