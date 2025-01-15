Athena World Tour Update and More Announced For Tomorrow’s ROH TV

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tomorrow night, with several matches and segments announced. The lineup includes:

* LEEJ (EJ Nduka & Lee Johnson) & Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) vs. Boulder, Serpentico & The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

* Tony Nese vs.The Beast Mortos

* Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBD

* Blake Christian vs. TBD

* The Outrunners vs. TBD

* Red Velvet in Proving Ground action

* Athena World Tour update