Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub Includes World Title Match & More

October 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, with a World title match and more announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Matt Taven
* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. The Premier Athletes
* The Outrunners vs. The Infantry
* Nyla Rose vs. TBD
* Anthony Henry & BEEF vs. TBD

