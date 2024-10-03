Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub Includes World Title Match & More

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, with a World title match and more announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Matt Taven

* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Proving Ground: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. The Premier Athletes

* The Outrunners vs. The Infantry

* Nyla Rose vs. TBD

* Anthony Henry & BEEF vs. TBD