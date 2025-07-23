wrestling / News

Proving Ground Match and More Announced For Tomorrow’s ROH TV on HonorClub

July 23, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor returns with a brand-new episode of ROH TV tomorrow night, streaming exclusively on HonorClub. The show will feature a lineup of matches and segments, including:

* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Nick Wayne (c) vs Gringo Loco
* Serpentico vs. The Beast Mortos
* The Outrunners vs. The Workhorsemen
* Trish Adora vs. TBD
* Lee Johnson and Blake Christian vs. TBD.

