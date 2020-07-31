wrestling / News

Various News: ROH TV Preview, Kellyanne Q&A, Big Show’s Biggest Wins

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Joe Hendry

– ROH TV this weekend will focus on Joe Hendry and feature the following matches:

* Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry vs. Griff Garrison & Marcus Cross
* Joe Hendry vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry

– Kellyanne answers a fan question in the very first edition of Ask Me Anything with Kellyanne.

– Celebrate the most massive wins of Big Show’s career, including victories against Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero and more.

