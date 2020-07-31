wrestling / News
Various News: ROH TV Preview, Kellyanne Q&A, Big Show’s Biggest Wins
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH TV this weekend will focus on Joe Hendry and feature the following matches:
* Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry vs. Griff Garrison & Marcus Cross
* Joe Hendry vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Shane Taylor vs. Joe Hendry
– Kellyanne answers a fan question in the very first edition of Ask Me Anything with Kellyanne.
– Celebrate the most massive wins of Big Show’s career, including victories against Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero and more.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Doesn’t Regret Leaving Impact Wrestling, How Vince McMahon Is Out of Touch
- Booker T Discusses Rumors That Summerslam May Happen on a Beach With Fans
- The Miz Recalls Daniel Bryan Talking Smack Segment: ‘One of the Most Real Moments I’ve Had in WWE’
- Aleister Black Wants to Rid Himself of the Weakness That Caused His Betrayal in Series of Instagram Posts