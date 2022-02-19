ROH TV Preview: Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi

– As noted, this weekend’s edition of ROH TV will feature a retrospective on Samoa Joe, who was recently announced to be inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame. ROH has announced the lineup, which will feature Joe’s iconic match with Kenta Kobashi from 2005. Here’s the full preview from ROH:

ROH TV PREVIEW: RELIVE CLASSIC MATCHES FROM HALL OF FAMER SAMOA JOE, INCLUDING DREAM MATCH AGAINST KENTA KOBASHI

This weekend’s special episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling puts the spotlight on Samoa Joe, who was announced as an inductee into the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class earlier this week.

The program features three of Joe’s classic matches in ROH, including his dream match against legendary Japanese star Kenta Kobashi from 2005.

Also on the show is the match in which Joe defeated Xavier in 2003 to begin the longest ROH World Title reign in history, and an ROH Pure Title match between Joe and his protege, Jay Lethal, from 2005.

A YouTube special on Joe drops this Monday at 9 a.m. ET. A special Hall of Fame episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling featuring all of the inductees airs on TV the weekend of March 5.