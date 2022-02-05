ROH TV Preview: The Briscoes First Tag Team Match

– Ring of Honor (ROH) will be airing a new TV episode this weekend showcasing Hall of Fame inductees The Briscoes. Here’s the lineup and preview:

* The Briscoes vs. Amazing Red & AJ Styles (Night of Champions 2003)

* The Briscoes vs. Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page (Global Wars 2018)

ROH TV PREVIEW: HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES THE BRISCOES’ FIRST MATCH AS A TEAM IN ROH, PLUS BRISCOES VERSUS CODY AND HANGMAN PAGE

This weekend’s special episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling puts the spotlight on Jay and Mark Briscoe, the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame.

The program features the Briscoes’ first match as a tag team in ROH, which took place at ROH Night of Champions in 2003 against then-ROH World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Amazing Red.

Also on the show is a match between the Briscoes and The Elite’s Cody and Adam “Hangman” Page from Global Wars 2018.

The Briscoes were announced as the first inductees of the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class earlier this week.

A YouTube special on the Briscoes drops this Monday at 9 a.m. ET. A special Hall of Fame episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling featuring all of the inductees airs on TV the weekend of March 5.