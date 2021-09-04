ROH TV Preview: Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals, Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event

– Here’s the weekend lineup for ROH TV. The Women’s World Title tournament continues with the semifinals, plus an eight-man tag team main event:

* ROH Women’s World Title Tournament Semifinals: Angelina Love vs. Rok-C

* ROH Women’s World Title Tournament Semifinals: Miranda Alize vs. Trish Adora

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Taylor, Moses and Kaun of Soldiers of Savagery and O’Shay Edwards) vs. LFI (RUSH, Lee, King and Bestia del Ring).

You can also check out some preview videos for the tournament semifinals below:

QUEST FOR GOLD 🏆

————————— Don’t miss @TrishAdora202 vs. @MirandaAlize_ in semi-finals of the Quest For Gold Tournament this weekend on ROH TV! Who will advance to the finals?#WatchROH to find out! 📺 TV Listings: https://t.co/tgUWiiD0w4 pic.twitter.com/BcRdM7AOgj — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 1, 2021