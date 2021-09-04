wrestling / News

ROH TV Preview: Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals, Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event

September 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV Angelina Love vs. Rok-C

– Here’s the weekend lineup for ROH TV. The Women’s World Title tournament continues with the semifinals, plus an eight-man tag team main event:

* ROH Women’s World Title Tournament Semifinals: Angelina Love vs. Rok-C
* ROH Women’s World Title Tournament Semifinals: Miranda Alize vs. Trish Adora
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Taylor, Moses and Kaun of Soldiers of Savagery and O’Shay Edwards) vs. LFI (RUSH, Lee, King and Bestia del Ring).

You can also check out some preview videos for the tournament semifinals below:

