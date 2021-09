ROH TV Preview: Women’s Title Tournament Semifinals, Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event

– Here’s the weekend lineup for ROH TV. The Women’s World Title tournament continues with the semifinals, plus an eight-man tag team main event:

* ROH Womenโ€™s World Title Tournament Semifinals: Angelina Love vs. Rok-C

* ROH Womenโ€™s World Title Tournament Semifinals: Miranda Alize vs. Trish Adora

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Taylor, Moses and Kaun of Soldiers of Savagery and Oโ€™Shay Edwards) vs. LFI (RUSH, Lee, King and Bestia del Ring).

You can also check out some preview videos for the tournament semifinals below:

QUEST FOR GOLD ๐Ÿ†

โ€”โ€”โ€”โ€”โ€”โ€”โ€”โ€”โ€” Donโ€™t miss @TrishAdora202 vs. @MirandaAlize_ in semi-finals of the Quest For Gold Tournament this weekend on ROH TV! Who will advance to the finals?#WatchROH to find out! ๐Ÿ“บ TV Listings: https://t.co/tgUWiiD0w4 pic.twitter.com/BcRdM7AOgj — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 1, 2021