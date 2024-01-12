wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 1.10.24: Christopher Daniels In Action, More
The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with Christopher Daniels taking on Lee Moriarty and more. You can see the full results from the Honor Club-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Zak Knight def. Jon Cruz
* Tony Nese def. Marcus Kross
* ROH Men’s World Television Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher def Angelico
* Dalton Castle said in an interview that Board Directors has approved a match against Johnny TV if Johnny accepts, and asks Lexy Nair to ask Johnny for him.
* The Righteous def. The Dawsons
* Shane Taylor Promotions said in a backstage interview that they would prove who who the baddest soldiers are in ROH tonight .
* Iron Savages def. The Boys
* Cole Karter def. Serpentico when Griff Garrison got involved. Karter and Garrison attacked Serpentico after the match and Angelico made the save.
* Lexy Nair asked Johnny TV about the match with Dalton Castle, and Johnny & Taya Valkyrie said that Castle was not “TV ready.”
* Four Corner Survival Match: Queen Aminata def. Trish Adora, Lady Frost & Diamante
* Josh Woods def. LaBron Kozone
* Lexy Nair interviewed The Infantry. Carlie Bravo took issue with STP’s comment about being the baddest soldiers in ROH and said they’d take the group to Bootcamp.
* Taya Valkyrie def. Robyn Renegade.
* Billie Starkz & Lexy Nair were in a backstage segment celebrating that Athena was off this week. Starkz vowed to earn the ROH Women’s Television Title.
* Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering def. Emily Hale & Brittany Jade. Abadon appeared after the match, making her ROH debut.
* Four Corner Survival Match: Blake Christian def. Jack Cartwheel, Slim J & Gravity
* Athena cut a promo from her wrestling school saying she was taking time to heal up. Nyla Rose appeared and attacked Athena, hitting her with a Beast Bomb and then chokeslammed her through a table.
* Christopher Daniels def. Lee Johnson
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Shane Taylor Promotions def. The Infantry
