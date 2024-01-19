ROH TV Results 1.18.24: El Hijo Del Vikingo Defends AAA Mega Title, More

The latest episode of ROH TV featured El Hijo Del Vikingo defending the AAA Mega Championship and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Honor Club-airing show, per Fightful:

* Billie Starks was backstage, angry that Nyla Rose attacked Athena last week. Lexy Nair told her to focus on the ROH World Women’s Television Championship tournament and hugged her in order to calm her down.

* Nyla Rose def. Erica Leigh

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Kingdom def. Iron Savages

* Lexy Nair interviewed Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, Rachel Ellering, & Leyla Hirsch before their eight-woman tag team. Renegade left, saying she couldn’t stand her teammates, and Valkyrie took shots at Ellering and Hirsch’s “style.”

* Claudio Castagnoli def. Bryan Keith

* Billie Starkz, Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan & Queen Aminata def. Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, Rachel Ellering, & Leyla Hirsch. Abadon appeared on the ramp after the bout.

* A video recap aired of Bullet Club Gold winning the ROH Trios Championship on AEW Dynamite.

* Action Andretti & Top Flight said backstage that they always stay ready in a promo.

* Top Flight def. The Butcher & The Blade

* Mark Briscoe def. Serpentico

* Lexy Nair confronted Nyla Rose backstage, where Rose said she should be the new minion overlord and said she grabbed the opportunity and called her title shot. She said that if Athena returns, she would continue to make statements until she wins title.

* Diamanté def. Dream Girl Ellie.

* Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie mocked the idea of facing Dalton Castle, and Castle came in to go after Johnny. Johnny used parkour to escape and locked himself in a room.

* ROH World Men’s Television Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Christopher Daniels

* Ethan Page spoke with Lexy Nair and again vowed to win a title in 2024. He then put over Fletcher’s ROH World TV Title win and said he was chasing the title.

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo def. Action Andretti