ROH TV Results 1.25.24: Abadon In Action, More

The latest episode of ROH TV featured Abadon competing and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Honor Club-airing show, per Fightful:

* The Righteous def. Camaro Jackson & Anaya

* Nyla Rose def. Laynie Luck

* Zack Knight def. Aaron Solo

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter def. SAP

* Blake Christian & Willie Mack def. The Outrunners

* Diamante, Leila Grey & Taya Valkyrie (w/ Johnny TV) def. Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost & Trish Adora

* Leyla Hirsh & Rachel Ellering were interviewed backstage and talked about their work to gel as a team. They put each other over, and Ellering said that the only way anyone would beat Hirsch was by keeping a close eye on her.

* Lee Johnson & The Infantry def. Iron Savages

* Red Velvet def. Heather Reckless.

* Nyla Rose went to throw Athena’s gear in the garbage but was stopped by Lexy Nair. Rose said that she put Athena through a door and said Nair & Billie Starkz are now her minions, telling Nair to grab the camera. She then powerbombed the cameraman through a table.

* Billie Starkz def. Tootie Lynn.

* Ethan Page def. Cody Lane.

* Jerry Lynn was interviewed and was interrupted by Dalton Castle, who tried to go attack Johnny TV. Johnny said Castle won’t get a match until he’s TV Ready and escaped while doing the splits.

* Abadon def. Robyn Renegade.

* Jack Cartwheel def. Jon Cruz

* Action Andretti def. Anthony Henry

* Four Corner Survival Match: Rocky Romero def. JD Drake, Josh Woods, and Slim J

* ROH World Tag Team Title Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom def. Gravity & Gringo Loco