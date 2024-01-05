ROH TV Results 1.4.24: Kyle Fletcher Defends TV Title, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with the World Television Championship on the line and more. You can see the results from the Honor Club-airing show below, per Fightful:

* A video package aired featuring Eddie Kingston winning the AEW Continental Classic and thus retaining the ROH World Championship from AEW Worlds End.

* Griff Garrison def. Serpentico

* Lance Archer def. JP Harlow

* Dalton Castle def. Peter Avalon

* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky were interviewed and Sky said he was supporting Page because Page supported him when he was AEW TNT Champion. Page said he felt motivated and is the best version of himself, and the two said 2024 would be the year of Men of The Year.

* Queen Aminata def. Mata World.

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty def. The Infantry & The Boys

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter were interviewed backstage and dedicated Griff’s win against Serpentico to Maria Kanellis. Serpentico & Angelico attacked them with chop blocks and ran off.

* Red Velvet def. Alex Gracia. Velvet said she was coming for the Women’s Television Title.

* Mercedes Martinez & Diamante def. Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering

* Eddie Kingston talked about winning the AEW Continental Classic and said defeating guys like where he said that beating guys like Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley gave him confidence. He said it would need to be someone special to take his title.

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Willie Mack

* Dalton Castle was interviewed backstage and was asked about Johnny TV his match against Ethan Page last week. Castle said the state of ROH has left him unable to sleep and said that when Johnny cost him the ROH World Television Title, it cost him everything. Johnny & Taya Valkyrie walked up and insulted Castle, who said he wouldn’t rest until he got his vengeance. Taya said Castle wouldn’t get a chance to smash Johnny’s face and then Taya and Johnny made out.

* Lee Johnson, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. The Workhorsemen & Gringo Loco