ROH TV Results 10.10.24: Gabe Kidd Defends NJPW Strong Title, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw Gabe Kidd defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Athena, Lexy Nair & Billie Starkz appeared in a segment where Nair & Athena were chained together in order to protect each other from Abadon. Starkz said she was “over this” and left, after which Lady Frost appeared and said Athena she was scared. That led to a match being made for next week between the two.

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd def. Anthony Henry

* Brandon Cutler cut a promo in the ring and issued an open challenge, which was answered by Katsuyori Shibata.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Brandon Cutler

* Brian Cage bragged in a backstage promo about how he was a machine programmed to be the best professional wrestler. He vowed to defeat Atlantis Jr. for the ROH World Television Championship on AEW Wrestledream’s Zero Hour pre-show.

* Billie Starkz def. Ella Elizabeth

* Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor def. The Infantry

* The Dark Order cut a promo talking about how it was time for them to get back into trios division. The Iron Savages challenged them to a match and Alex Reynolds accepted for the Dark Order.

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match: Diamante def. Red Velvet by DQ after Diamante lost it and hit Velvet with the title.

* Lance Archer def. Sam Beale via Pinfall

* The Infantry cut a promo backstage where they talked about how something was off before Shane Taylor Promotions walked in. Taylor asked the Infantry when would they stop being good soldiers and told Trish Adora he hadn’t forgotten their 2021 conversation, saying he was a man of his word.

ROH Rewind World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bryan Danielson def. KENTA in a match from ROH Glory by Honor V.

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Mark Briscoe def. Josh Woods