ROH TV Results 10.17.24: Athena Battles Lady Frost, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night, with Athena facing Lady Frost and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* A graphic aired paying tribute to Joe Koff.

* Mark Briscoe cut a promo from AEW WrestleDream after he defeated Chris Jericho, vowing to humble Jericho for disrespecting him and his family.

* SAP def. Derek Dillinger & Ren Jones

* Rachael Ellering was interviewed by Lexy Nair, with Harley Cameron interrupting and saying she wanted to befriend Ellering. Cameron and Ellering hugged around Nair.

* Yuka Sakazaki def. Viva Van

* Brian Cage cut a promo after his ROH World Television Title win saying that it was “the age of Cage.”

* Nick Wayne def. Brian Cook

* MxM Collection def. Midnight Heat

* AR Fox def. Jack Cartwheel

* Atlantis Jr. def. Jon Cruz

* ROH Men’s World Television Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Komander def. Willie Mack

* A recap video of Renee Paquette interviewing Mark Briscoe & Chris Jericho ahead of their match on next week’s Dynamite aired.

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder War The Briscoes def. The Young Bucks & SoCal Uncensored from ROH Final Battle 2018

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost.