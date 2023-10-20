ROH TV Results 10.19.23: Komander Faces Metalik, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night, with Komander and Metalik doing battle and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Angelico def. Komander

* The Righteous cut a promo talking about their attempt to break up MFJ & Adam Cole which resulted in MJF having four hyenas breathing down his neck. They said everyone should listen to them because they speak the truth.

* Shawn Dean def. Peter Avalon

* Mercedes Martinez def. Marti Belle

* Athena hosted a Minion Empowerment Meeting with Billie Starkz & Lexy Nair and told Starkz to swing first at Diamante when they compete.

* Tony Nese def. Ethan Page

* Billie Starkz def. Diamante. Mercedes Martinez attacked Billie Starkz afterward and Athena was attacked by Diamante when she went make the save. The four women brawled until they were separated by the referees.

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Griff Garrison & Cole Karter were interviewed and Maria said looking forward to Karter & Garrison teaming up tonight.

* Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods def. Pat Buck

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter def. Myron Reed & Ren Jones

* Dalton Castle said in a promo that he was feeling pressure to keep viewers happy and said that ROH was filled with too much ordinary, and it was time to add some extraordinary.

* Kiera Hogan def. Allysin Kay

* The Righteous def. Kevin Matthews & Rob Gordon

* Lady Frost def. Zoey Lynn

* Komander def. Metalik

* Gates of Agony def. The WorkHorsemen and Darius Martin & Action Andretti

.@griffgarrison1 & @realcolekarter are on the same page going into their tag-team match tonight…However, the focus of Cole Karter seems to drift somewhere else. Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN. pic.twitter.com/ztGoO1x0Vf — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 19, 2023