ROH TV Results 10.3.24: World Title Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw Mark Briscoe defend the ROH World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs def. The Premier Athletes

* Nyla Rose def. Katy Arquette

* MIT appeared in a segment where Athena confronted Billie Starkz and asked what her problem is. Starkz said she was tired of being left hanging by Athena, and Athena asked Starkz where she was when Abadon attacked the first time. She told Starkz to step aside if she had a problem, or join them at Athena’s title celebration. Starkz left and Abadon appeared from behind, following Athena within the latter’s knowledge.

* Anthony Henry & BEEF def. Anthony Catena & Wes Barkley

* The Outrunners def. The Infantry

* BEEF & Anthony Henry appeared backstage and Henry made it clear they aren’t an official tag team. BEEF asked about JD Drake’s status and tried to get his phone number, but Henry refused.

* Kenta Kobashi def. Samoa Joe (match originally took place in October 2005)

* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe def. Matt Taven

