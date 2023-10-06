ROH TV Results 10.5.23: Athena Battles Leyla Hirsch, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with Athena defending the ROH Women’s World Title and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on Honor Club, below per Fightful:

* Eddie Kingston cut a backstage promo and praised Katsuyori Shibata after their match at AEW WrestleDream, and said he will keep his eyes open for who’s next.

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Leyla Hirsch. Athena attacked Hirsch afterward and Billie Starks talked her out of the attack. Maria Kanellis-Bennett appeared on the apron and stared Hirsh down.

* Rocky Romero & Christopher Daniels were interviewed about their match tonight and put agreeing to bring the best out of each other.

* Josh Woods def. Tyler Payne

* Rocky Romero def. Christopher Daniels

* Dalton Castle said in an interview that he was starting to feel the pressure of the fans, and said he needed to find a way to get on screen as he needed to “give you what y’all deserve.”

* Scorpio Sky def. Fred Rosser

* Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan def. Lady Frost & The Renegades

* The Infantry were interviewed backstage by Lexy Nair and put over TMDK & Billie Starks.

* Ethan Page def. Invictus Kash

* Mark Sterling & Tony Nese were interviewed by Lexy Nair and hyped Nese’s match with Satoshi Kojima.

* TMDK def. The Infantry

* Ethan Page was interviewed and said everyone needs to keep a close eye on Kingston, saying he’s ready to take on Kingston any time.

* Satoshi Kojima def. Tony Nese

* Athena hosted her latest Minion Training session, focusing on Billie Starks. Starks put over Lexy Nair’s progress while Nair buried Starks. Athena decided at the end that Starks still sucked.

* Billie Starkz def. Trish Adora

* Darius Martin def. Lee Johnson

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty def. The WorkHorsemen, Iron Savages, and Griff Garrison & Cole Karter

* Komander, Gravity & Metalik def. Gringo Loco & SAP