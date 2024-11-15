wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 11.14.24: Red Velvet Defends Women’s TV Title, More
This week’s ROH TV featured a Street Fight for the World Television Championship, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the HonorClub-streaming show, per Fightful:
* Undisputed Kingdom def. Grizzled Young Veterans, Dark Order & Gates of Agony
* Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes def. Love Doug & TJ Crawford. The Righteous attacked Guevara and Rhodes after the match and hit Rhodes with a cowbell.
* Preston Vance & Griff Garrison def. Waves & Curls
* A video aired recapping The Infantry joining Shane Taylor Promotions last week.
* Katsuyori Shibata def. Aaron Solo
* Komander def. Josh Woods
* Abadon def. Viva Van
* Athena, Billie Starkz, and Lexy Nair had an Emergency MEM about Starkz’s recent attitude. Leila Grey interrupted and called her shot for a title match and a Proving Ground Match was made for next week.
ROH Rewind from 2023 –
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match from 2023: Athena def. Hyan
* The Righteous def. Matt Raymond & Sammy Diaz. The Righteous cut a promo after and called out Dustin Rhodes, saying he spent a lot of time with Dusty because Dusty saw in him what he never saw in Dustin.
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Street Fight: Red Velvet def. Diamanté
RUMBLE…BADMAN…RUMBLE!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN@CarlieBravo | @ShawnDean773 | @TrishAdora202 | @shane216taylor | @theleemoriarty pic.twitter.com/EaGmAgLeXf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 15, 2024
🚨 EMERGENCY M.E.M 🚨
Did @LexyNair say @BillieStarkz is ready to apologize to the #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG?!…@Miss_LeilaGrey might have something to say.
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/3LlcBl7mRY
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 15, 2024
