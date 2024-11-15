ROH TV Results 11.14.24: Red Velvet Defends Women’s TV Title, More

This week’s ROH TV featured a Street Fight for the World Television Championship, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the HonorClub-streaming show, per Fightful:

* Undisputed Kingdom def. Grizzled Young Veterans, Dark Order & Gates of Agony

* Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes def. Love Doug & TJ Crawford. The Righteous attacked Guevara and Rhodes after the match and hit Rhodes with a cowbell.

* Preston Vance & Griff Garrison def. Waves & Curls

* A video aired recapping The Infantry joining Shane Taylor Promotions last week.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Aaron Solo

* Komander def. Josh Woods

* Abadon def. Viva Van

* Athena, Billie Starkz, and Lexy Nair had an Emergency MEM about Starkz’s recent attitude. Leila Grey interrupted and called her shot for a title match and a Proving Ground Match was made for next week.

ROH Rewind from 2023 –

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match from 2023: Athena def. Hyan

* The Righteous def. Matt Raymond & Sammy Diaz. The Righteous cut a promo after and called out Dustin Rhodes, saying he spent a lot of time with Dusty because Dusty saw in him what he never saw in Dustin.

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Street Fight: Red Velvet def. Diamanté