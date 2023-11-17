ROH TV Results 11.16.23: Eddie Kingston Defends ROH World Title, More

The latest episode of ROH TV had Eddie Kingston battling Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Trent Beretta def. Peter Avalon

* Dalton Castle was interviewed backstage and said he’d been watching Eddie Kingston for more than 15 years and said Kingston’s only change of beating him was by knocking him out.

* The Outrunners def. Sebastian Wolf & Jacobe Watts

* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal said in an interview that they were proving why they’re the top team before and that they just needed to beat Hijo del Vikingo & Komander to be in contention for the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

* Emi Sakura def. Kel

* Lexy Nair interviewed The Outrunners and Magnum promised that the ass-whoopings had just begun. Floyd stated that they would prove they’re the top team in ROH.

* The Boys def. Bollywood Boyz

* Tony Khan annouunced that the new ROH World Television Champion will be determined with a Six-Way Survival of the Fittest Match at Final Battle. Qualifying matches will take place in the upcoming weeks.

* The Renegades were interviewed said they would pick up the win against Leyla Hirsh & Rachael Ellering and win tonight. Maria Kanellis-Bennett walked up and said she wanted to speak to them.

* Athena & Billie Starkz def. Brooke Havok & Johnnie Robbie

* Ethan Page was interviewed with Mark Sterling and Tony Nese immediately interrupting. Sterling said he was filing a complaint to get Page’s win thrown out and Page told Sterling to file a complaint about Nese’s win as well. Page challenged Nese to a rematch and Nese accepted.

* Rachael Ellering and Leyla Hirsh def. The Renegade Twins

* Athena gave a post-match review to Billie Starkz and commended her on showing more violence, saying they’re getting there. She said the women’s division is all trash and Lexy and Starkz agreed. Athena said the MITs can’t stay here forever and they’re gonna step up or be stomped out of MIT.

* Marina Sharif def. Amira

* Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston def. Dalton Castle