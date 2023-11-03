ROH TV Results 11.2.23: Athena Battles Mercedes Martinez, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with Athena defending the ROH Women’s World Title against Mercedes Martinez and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Stokely Hathaway delivered a promo, saying that Eddie Kingston was suspended for putting his hands on him again and saying he was going to beat Hathaway up. He threatened to fire him if he touched him again.

* The Righteous def. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* Lexi Nair interviewed Ethan Page before his match against Josh Woods tonight. Page said that wasn’t happy about his cheap loss to Tony Nese but is trying to turn over a new leaf, and promised to send a message to Nese in his match tonight.

* Leyla Hirsch def. Robyn Renegade. The Renegades attacked Hirsch after the match and Rachael Ellering made the save.

* Darius Martin def. Lee Moriarty

* Josh Woods def. Ethan Page after Nese distracted Page.

* Four Corner Survival Match: Angelico def. Slim J, Metalik & Gringo Loco

* Sonjay Dutt cut a promo trashing Eddie Kingston as a “garbage” wrestler with no honor. Stokely Hathaway walked up and praised Dutt and Jay Lethal for attacking Kingston, and Dutt said Lethal is owed a title match.

* Rachael Ellering def. Little Mean Kathleen

* Four Corner Survival Match: Gates Of Agony def. The Wingmen, Iron Savages, and The Infantry

* A video recapped Mark Briscoe’s return on last week’s AEW Rampage.

* Action Andretti def. Nick Comoroto & Lee Johnson

* Kiera Hogan def. Charlette Renegade

* Leyla Hirsch was interviewed and Rachael Ellering interrupted to check on her. Hirsch said Ellering shouldn’t get into her business and walked off.

* Dalton Castle, Gravity, & The Boys def. The WorkHorsemen, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena def. Mercedes Martinez. A masked figure hit Martinez with the title to help Athena win. The figure revealed themselves to be Billie Starkz.