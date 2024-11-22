wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 11.21.24: Brian Cage Defends TV Title, More
This week’s ROH TV featured a World Television Championship and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the HonorClub-streaming show, per Fightful:
* Gabe Kidd def. Angelico
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty def. JD Drake & BEEF. STP attacked Drake and BEEF after until The Undisputed Kingdon made the save.
* The Righteous appeared in a vignette where Dutch talked about how Dusty Rhodes gave him his cowbell instead of giving it to Dustin Rhodes.
* Kevin Knight def. Serpentico
* Tomohiro Ishii def. Mike Bennett
* ROH Final Battle 2008 Rewind: The Briscoes def. Katsuhiko Nakajima & Kensuke Sasaki
* Shingo Takagi def. Ariya Daivari
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Leila Grey
* ROH World TV Championship Match: Brian Cage def. AR Fox
