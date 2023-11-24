wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 11.23: Ronda Rousey Makes Debut, Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese, More
The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with Ronda Rousey in action and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub show below, per Fightful:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Trent Beretta
* Willow Nightingale def. Kiera Hogan, Trish Adora & Diamante
* Ethan Page def. Tony Nese
* The WorkHorsemen def. Iron Savages, The West Coast Wrecking Crew & The Infantry
* Tony Nese and Mark Sterling appeared in a backstage segment complaining about Nese’s loss and said that things weren’t over with Page.
* Pure Rules Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Lee Moriarty
* Lee Johnson def. Fred Rosser, Willie Mack, and Jack Cartwheel
* Ethan Page spoke about his win over Nese and said that Nese and Sterling don’t decide when they’re done. He said he’ll make sure they’re done and that the last thing Nese will do is shake his hand.
* Marina Shafir & Ronda Rousey def. Athena & Billie Starkz
Up next sees @theleemoriarty of Shane Taylor Promotions take on @WheelerYuta of the Blackpool Combat Club in a PURE RULES MATCH!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/hJkBt33VVW
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 24, 2023
.@OfficialEGO has a strong message for @TonyNese!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/pQjU3naWa6
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 24, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Backstage cameras catch a candid moment between @MarinaShafir & @RondaRousey
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/OWUzRis6Dh
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 24, 2023
