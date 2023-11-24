ROH TV Results 11.23: Ronda Rousey Makes Debut, Ethan Page vs. Tony Nese, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with Ronda Rousey in action and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Trent Beretta

* Willow Nightingale def. Kiera Hogan, Trish Adora & Diamante

* Ethan Page def. Tony Nese

* The WorkHorsemen def. Iron Savages, The West Coast Wrecking Crew & The Infantry

* Tony Nese and Mark Sterling appeared in a backstage segment complaining about Nese’s loss and said that things weren’t over with Page.

* Pure Rules Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Lee Moriarty

* Lee Johnson def. Fred Rosser, Willie Mack, and Jack Cartwheel

* Ethan Page spoke about his win over Nese and said that Nese and Sterling don’t decide when they’re done. He said he’ll make sure they’re done and that the last thing Nese will do is shake his hand.

* Marina Shafir & Ronda Rousey def. Athena & Billie Starkz